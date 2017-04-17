NASA spots short-lived Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

IMAGE: On April 15 at 04:45 UTC NASA's Terra satellite spotted the development of Tropical Cyclone Maarutha in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean. view more On Saturday, April 15, Tropical Cyclone 1B formed in the Northern Indian Ocean and it made landfall in Burma on April 16. NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of the storm as if formed quickly and strengthened into a tropical storm that was renamed "Maarutha."

