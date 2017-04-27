Myanmar's parliament to resume fifth sessions on May 18
Myanmar's fifth parliamentary sessions of both houses will resume in Nay Pyi Taw on May 18, two months after the fourth sessions ended on March 18, according to an announcement of the parliament on Thursday. In the resuming parliament sessions, some laws are expected to be promulgated and parliament representatives-elect in the April by-election will be sworn in to office.
