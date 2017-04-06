Myanmar young talents to go to China ...

Myanmar young talents to go to China to learn ICT

Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese giant telecommunication equipment company, Huawei, launched a program Thursday to send 10 outstanding students from Myanmar to learn the culture and Information and Communication Technology in China. Under the program of "Seeds for the Future", the selected students to be sent to China to study in the Huawei Office, are from the Yangon University of Computer Science and Thanlyin Technological University.

Chicago, IL

