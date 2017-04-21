Myanmar warns of hailstone, gale-force wind in some regions, states
Myanmar's Meteorology and Hydrology Department has warned of probable assault of hailstone and gale-force wind in some nine regions and states, especially in the north, in the following days. Due to dangerous weather moving from the west to east, people in Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway and Bago regions and Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine states are being alerted to take preventive measures against the gale which may reach 48-56 kilometers per hour and hailstorm, which might occur along with isolated heavy rainfall.
