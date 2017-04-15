Myanmar warns of cyclone attack
The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Myanmar issued an orange alert Saturday, warning that a small cyclone is forming in the south east of Bay of Bengal and likely to enter the country's Rakhine state. Daw Ye Ye Nyein, director of the department, told Xinhua at noon that the small cyclone will be stronger within 24 hours and move to North-North East direction.
