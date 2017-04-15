Myanmar warns of cyclone attack

Myanmar warns of cyclone attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Myanmar issued an orange alert Saturday, warning that a small cyclone is forming in the south east of Bay of Bengal and likely to enter the country's Rakhine state. Daw Ye Ye Nyein, director of the department, told Xinhua at noon that the small cyclone will be stronger within 24 hours and move to North-North East direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC