Myanmar to hold peace talks in May with ethnic rebels

In this photograph taken Oct 14, 2016, armed rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army ethnic group take a cigarette break as they move towards the frontline near Laiza in Kachin state. YANGON: Myanmar will hold peace talks next month aimed at ending decades-long ethnic wars that have intensified since Aung San Suu Kyi's party took power a year ago, it was announced on Tuesday .

