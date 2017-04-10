Myanmar to buy over 1,000 buses from China to reinforce transport strength
Myanmar's Yangon regional government had entered a contract with Chinese Yutong company for buying over 1,000 buses to supply Yangon Bus Services System, official media reported Saturday. The buses will arrive next month and run on Yangon Bus line, an official of Yangon Region Transport Authority was quoted as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC