Myanmar to buy over 1,000 buses from ...

Myanmar to buy over 1,000 buses from China to reinforce transport strength

Yesterday

Myanmar's Yangon regional government had entered a contract with Chinese Yutong company for buying over 1,000 buses to supply Yangon Bus Services System, official media reported Saturday. The buses will arrive next month and run on Yangon Bus line, an official of Yangon Region Transport Authority was quoted as saying.

