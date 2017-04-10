Myanmar reiterates no ethnic cleansin...

Myanmar reiterates no ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, even as investigations go on

A senior Myanmar government official on Tuesday denied there was ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in the troubled northwestern state of Rakhine, where a military operation aimed at the minority has forced 75,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. Attacks on Myanmar border guard posts in October last year by a Rohingya insurgent group ignited the biggest crisis of country leader Aung San Suu Kyi's year in power.

