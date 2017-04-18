Myanmar publisher who criticised establishment is found stabbed to death
YANGON: A Myanmar publisher whose magazine has criticised the military, political and business establishment was found stabbed to death in his office at the weekend, police said on Tuesday. Wai Yan Heinn, 27, was stabbed 15 times with a knife in his chest and abdomen, police captain Yin Htwe told Reuters.
