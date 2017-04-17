Myanmar president calls for combining ethnic diversity in pursuing peace
Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw on Monday urged the country's more than 100 ethnic nationalities to combine their diversity and turn it into force in the new year in pursuit of national reconciliation and peace. U Htin Kyaw made the remarks in his message delivered on the occasion of the first day of the Myanmar calendar New Year after a four-day water festival.
