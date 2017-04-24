Myanmar police investigate home-grown...

Myanmar police investigate home-grown porn film

YANGON: Myanmar police said Wednesday they have launched a criminal investigation into what producers describe as the first high-definition pornographic movie ever filmed in the socially conservative country. Social media exploded this week when a trailer for the two-hour erotic movie, entitled "The Violet of Myanmar", was posted on Facebook by the production company Art of Myanmar.

