Myanmar plans to set up satellite system7 min ago

Nay Pyi Taw, April 29 Myanmar is planning to set up a satellite system of its own and to form a steering committee for the purpose, officials said on Saturday. The steering committee, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, will be designated to set up a Myanmar Space Agency, if required, and work out guidelines for coordinating with the International Telecommunications Union and other international organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

