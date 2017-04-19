Myanmar plans to set up satellite sys...

Myanmar plans to set up satellite system7 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Nay Pyi Taw, April 29 Myanmar is planning to set up a satellite system of its own and to form a steering committee for the purpose, officials said on Saturday. The steering committee, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, will be designated to set up a Myanmar Space Agency, if required, and work out guidelines for coordinating with the International Telecommunications Union and other international organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC