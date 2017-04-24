Myanmar plans agricultural developmen...

Myanmar plans agricultural development strategy

Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar is planning an agricultural development strategy on the basis of the second five-year national development plan, official media reported Monday. With the help of the Asian Development Bank , the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and the Livelihood and Food Security Trust Fund , the strategy, once drawn up, will be released through workshops in the next two months to seek public opinions.

