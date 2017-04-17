Myanmar oil pipeline - at risk from r...

Myanmar oil pipeline - at risk from rebels'

Sunday

Although a crude-oil pipeline from Myanmar to China is finally running, its operations still face serious risks from the conflict in northern Myanmar, observers said. Analysts said the pipeline - which began running last Monday and extends for 2,520km from Kyaukpyu through Muse in Myanmar before entering China at Ruili in Yunnan province - is vulnerable during conflicts.

