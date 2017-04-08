Myanmar likely to grant foreign investment in petroleum distribution

The Myanmar Investment Commission is likely to change its foreign investment policy by granting foreigners to run distribution of petroleum in the country, the local Myanmar Times quoted MIC Secretary U Aung Naing Oo as disclosing Saturday. Foreign investors will be advised to first coordinate with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy about their technical knowhow related with gasoline sale and distribution and then submit their proposals to the MIC for approval.

