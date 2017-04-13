Myanmar kicks off traditional water festival
Myanmar's traditional Thingyan Water Festival was kicked off across the country Thursday morning with opening ceremonies held in regions and states. In Yangon, the ceremony was held at the biggest water throwing pandal of the region erected in front of the City Hall.
