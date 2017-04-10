Myanmar in preparation for celebratin...

Myanmar in preparation for celebrating traditional Thingyan water festival

People in Myanmar are busy preparing for celebrating the country's traditional Thingyan water festival as it is drawing near. Inherited from ancient time, Myanmar celebrates traditional water festival, also known as Thingyan, annually to welcome new year as other Southeast Asian countries such as Songkran in Laos and Thailand, Chaul Chnam Thmey in Cambodia.

