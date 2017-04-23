Myanmar gov't to ease restrictions to create loan opportunities for private sector
Myanmar government is planning to relax restrictions and rules to create opportunities for providing loan for private sector development, an official report said Sunday. Citing the fishery industry, Vice President U Myint Swe, who is chairman of the Private Sector Development Committee, said the sector stands one of the businesses which requires loan to turn to a modern farming method from the traditional one.
