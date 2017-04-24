Myanmar gov't, armed groups agree on ...

Myanmar gov't, armed groups agree on 8 points for continued peace process

Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar government and eight signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord agreed on Monday on eight points with their continued peace process, said Director-General of the Ministry of the Office of the State Counselor's Office U Zaw Htay. The Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting which reviews peace activities and the second Panglong conference was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, attended by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Vice Senior-General Soe Win, and leaders of eight signatory armed groups to the NCA.

Chicago, IL

