Myanmar ferry capsizes: 20 dead, over a dozen missing
Some 60 passengers on the ferry were returning from a wedding when it collided with another boat in the Irrawaddy Delta. Photos in local media showed rescuers working in the darkness on Saturday night to lay the bodies of the dead onshore [AP] At least 20 people were killed when a boat carrying scores of wedding guests capsized in Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta, officials said, with more feared drowned as rescue workers renewed their search in daylight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC