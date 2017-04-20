Myanmar ferry capsizes: 20 dead, over a dozen missing

Some 60 passengers on the ferry were returning from a wedding when it collided with another boat in the Irrawaddy Delta. Photos in local media showed rescuers working in the darkness on Saturday night to lay the bodies of the dead onshore [AP] At least 20 people were killed when a boat carrying scores of wedding guests capsized in Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta, officials said, with more feared drowned as rescue workers renewed their search in daylight.

