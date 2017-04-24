Myanmar courting Thai steel ventures

Myanmar courting Thai steel ventures

Labourers work among the scaffoldings of heritage-listed former Burma Railways headquarters building in Yangon. Built in 1877, the building is being redeveloped into a five-star hotel.a The Myanmar government is wooing Thai steel producers to set up a joint venture to produce hot-rolled coil steel in Bagan, according to the secretary-general of the Iron and Steel Club under the Federation of Thai Industries , Korrakod Padungjitt.

