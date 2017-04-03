Myanmar-China crude oil pipeline to commence next month
After a two-year delay, the Myanmar-China crude oil pipeline is expected to begin operating in May, officials said. The respective parties of Myanmar and China were discussing the terms and conditions on the crude oil pipeline operation since its soft opening launched in early 2015, according to officials.
