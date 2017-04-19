MPT readies 4G push across Myanmar

MYANMAR Posts and Telecommunications has reached more than 98 per cent of Mynamar's population with its network coverage, paving the way for the country's telecoms leader to expand 4G services nationwide this year. Toshitake Amamiya, chief execua tive officer of the MPTKDDI joint operations, said in an exclusive interview that the telecom operator planned to expand its 4G coverage throughout the nation; it's now only available in some townships of Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw.

