More Suspects Arrested In Connection With Huge Drug Bust In Myanmar
Seven more suspects including foreigners have been arrested in connection with running a major illegal drug ring in Myanmar's Yangon, bringing the total captured to 15, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing Myanmar News Agency. These suspects were arrested on Tuesday when their houses were raided by the police with 3.9 kg heroin, 2.1 million tablets of amphetamine and 299.6 kg crystal methamphetamine or "ice" totally worth of 31.84 billion kyats .
