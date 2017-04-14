More gas field project in Myanmar's A...

More gas field project in Myanmar's Andaman sea to be completed next month

Myanmar will complete Badamyar gas field exploration project, situated in Andaman sea, at the end of May, official media reported Friday. The project is undertaken at the M-5 and M-6 blocks in Yadana offshore complex in order to maintain the production of the maturing Yadana gas field up to 2021.

