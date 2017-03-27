Mixed bag for Suu Kyi's party as Myan...

Mixed bag for Suu Kyi's party as Myanmar ballots counted

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government retained most of its seats in Myanmar by-elections Sunday but braced for symbolic losses in ethnic minority areas as results from the 19-seat poll trickled in. People leave a polling station after casting their votes in Myanmar by-elections, seen as a barometer for growing disillusionment in the country AFP/Ye Aung THU YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government retained most of its seats in Myanmar by-elections Sunday but braced for symbolic losses in ethnic minority areas as results from the 19-seat poll trickled in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC