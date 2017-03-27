Mixed bag for Suu Kyi's party as Myanmar ballots counted

Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government retained most of its seats in Myanmar by-elections Sunday but braced for symbolic losses in ethnic minority areas as results from the 19-seat poll trickled in. People leave a polling station after casting their votes in Myanmar by-elections, seen as a barometer for growing disillusionment in the country AFP/Ye Aung THU YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government retained most of its seats in Myanmar by-elections Sunday but braced for symbolic losses in ethnic minority areas as results from the 19-seat poll trickled in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.