Maungdaw Begins Late Thingyan Celebrations

Despite the Thingyan festival ending throughout Burma on Sunday, conflict-torn Maungdaw in northern Arakan State is celebrating the annual water festival from Tuesday until Thursday, according to local police major Kyaw Mya Win. Maungdaw is the only township-of 17 in Arakan State-that still celebrates the Buddhist New Year according to the Arakanese calendar, on April 17-20.

Chicago, IL

