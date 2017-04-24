Locals Insist Three Men Killed in Shan State Clash Were Civilians

Sources in northern Shan State's Kyaukme Township have said that three men killed by the Burma Army were not members of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army , as they had been accused, and were in fact local villagers. The casualties included Win Kyaing, 39 years old, San Win, 37 years old, and Aike Lon, 33 years old.

