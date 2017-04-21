Lights Off, Blankets Out: Lyrid Meteo...

Lights Off, Blankets Out: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Conditions are expected to be ideal for viewing the Lyrid meteor shower on Friday night and Saturday morning.This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2015, shows the Lyrid meteors passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky near Yangon, Myanmar. Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images hide caption Conditions are expected to be ideal for viewing the Lyrid meteor shower on Friday night and Saturday morning.This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2015, shows the Lyrid meteors passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky near Yangon, Myanmar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC