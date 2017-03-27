Leader in Egyptian Islamic State affiliate killed in air raid
A leader in Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was killed in an air raid last month, the Egyptian military said on Sunday. "Following the results of the air raid on March 18... and upon the security apparatus's investigation, it was revealed that Salem Salmy al-Hamadeen, Aka Abu Anas al-Ansari, was killed," the military spokesman said in a statement.
