Lawyer in U Ko Ni Murder Calls for Naypyidaw Arrest Warrant in Search for Fugitive

The lawyer representing the family of the National League for Democracy's assassinated legal adviser U Ko Ni presented a criminal revision petition to the Rangoon Division High Court on Friday, requesting that the judge issue an arrest warrant in Naypyidaw for fugitive Aung Win Khaing. The man is suspected of involvement in the case but remains at large: Naypyidaw is where he was last seen.

