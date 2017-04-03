Lawmaker U Tun Tun Speaks on Magwe Em...

Lawmaker U Tun Tun Speaks on Magwe Embezzlement Investigation

The Home Affairs Ministry, in its probe into the alleged embezzlement of 2.8 billion kyats by the former Magwe divisional government from regional development funds, found that the former divisional chief minister U Phone Maw Shwe and his cabinet members spent 1.7 billion kyats on the Union Solidarity and Development Party . The investigation was launched after Lower House lawmaker U Tun Tun of Magwe's Pwintbyu Township asked the parliament about missing regional development funds which were levied from small-scale crude oil producers in Magwe Division under the previous government.

Chicago, IL

