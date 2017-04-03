Kachin Political Prisoner Hospitalized Amid Calls For Release

Lahpai Gam, a 56-year-old Kachin political prisoner, is suffering from serious health problems including a stomach hernia, which may be due to the torture he endured at the time of his arrest in 2012. Lahpai Gam was working as a herdsman tending cows at the time of his arrest by the Burma Army in June 2012 in Kachin State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.