Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo makes debut in Myanmar

Popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar, opening a branch in Yangon's new Junction City Shopping Mall. Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., the Fukuoka-based operator of the ramen restaurant chain, opened its first outlet on Tuesday ahead of a grand opening in May. The Yangon restaurant is managed by Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd. under a partnership deal with Chikaranomoto, which plans to launch additional branches across Myanmar.

