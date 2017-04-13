Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippu...

Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo makes debut in Myanmar

3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar, opening a branch in Yangon's new Junction City Shopping Mall. Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., the Fukuoka-based operator of the ramen restaurant chain, opened its first outlet on Tuesday ahead of a grand opening in May. The Yangon restaurant is managed by Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd. under a partnership deal with Chikaranomoto, which plans to launch additional branches across Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

