Interpol joins hunt for Briton sought over death of teacher in Burma
Gary Ferguson, 47, also from the UK, was found dead with head and chest wounds in Rangoon in November last year. Burmese police said Harris Binotti, thought to be from Dumfries but who has also lived in Aberdeen, has not been seen since he and Mr Ferguson had been drinking together in the commercial capital of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC