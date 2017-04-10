Interpol joins hunt for Briton sought...

Interpol joins hunt for Briton sought over death of teacher in Burma

Gary Ferguson, 47, also from the UK, was found dead with head and chest wounds in Rangoon in November last year. Burmese police said Harris Binotti, thought to be from Dumfries but who has also lived in Aberdeen, has not been seen since he and Mr Ferguson had been drinking together in the commercial capital of the country.

Chicago, IL

