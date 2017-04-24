India's political and security establ...

India's political and security establishment needs a strategy in light of China's naval expansion.

Read more: The Indian Express

The Type 002 represents not only a much bigger class of ship but will incorporate modern design and operational features, including a catapult and early-warning aircraft. China's state-owned Global Times newspaper reported last month that the People's Liberation Army Navy's second aircraft carrier, referred to as "Type 001A" is nearing completion and that another carrier, dubbed "Type 002", is also under construction.

