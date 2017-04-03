Humanitarian Crisis in Burma: UN Takes Steps in Response
The United Nations approved a resolution on March 24 authorizing a fact-finding mission into human rights violations in Burma. The resolution is the most serious intervention thus far in Rakhine State, where the majority of the 1.2 million Rohingya Muslim population resides.
