Good day for a blackout: Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight

This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2013 on Earth Day shows Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14 miles away from Yangon, Burma. This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2013 on Earth Day shows Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14 miles away from Yangon, Burma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.