Globe trotting designers

Following my last blog on the size of London's architectural economy, I was interviewed for a programme on BBC television about the impact of Brexit. Jack Pringle, UK head of Perkins and Will and ex President of the RIBA, was also on the programme and showed the presenter around his office and quizzed his staff about where they were from - "Italy", "Slovakia", "Spain" they responded The president of the RIBA Jane Duncan said that if London cannot "keep the skills that it currently employs then it will lose its competitive edge".

