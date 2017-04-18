Georgians Reportedly Detained For The...

Georgians Reportedly Detained For Theft In Burma

Two Georgian citizens have been arrested in Burma on suspicion of trying to smuggle $90,000 in stolen cash out of the country. An April 22 statement on the Facebook page of the police department in Yangon, the largest city in Burma , said the two men were detained at the Yangon airport with the cash "in their underwear."

Chicago, IL

