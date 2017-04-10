Gallery Myanmar Punks Celebrate Eve of Thingyan Water Festival
Punks gathered in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on the eve of the annual Thingyan water festival to mark the traditional New Year. People traditionally celebrate the festival by splashing water and throwing powder at each other as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins from the previous year.
