FrieslandCampina promotes dairy awareness in Myanmar
Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina says it has reached 10,000 households - approximately 50,000 people - in Dawpon Township, Yangon, as part of its campaign to raise awareness of a balanced diet and dairy products, especially among children. The first stage of the campaign, from February to March, included the delivery of food pyramid diagrams identifying the optimal number of servings of vegetables and legumes, meat, fruit, milk, yogurt and cheese to be consumed daily from each of the five basic food groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
