Former Soldier and Two Reporters Arrested For Smuggling Rohingya in Arakan State

A former soldier and two reporters were arrested by police at Taungpon Gyi border checkpoint in southern Arakan State along with the three Rohingya men who they are accused of smuggling from the state capital Sittwe on April 16. The three men-two from Arakan State and one from Tharrawaddy District in Pegu Division-are being held in custody along with three other Muslim Rohingya from Sittwe who were not carrying the necessary identification for leaving the region, said police official Win Hlaing. The arrests have stirred accusations of unethical practice from other media groups, who claim the two reporters work for an organization that is tainting the image of journalists in Burma.

