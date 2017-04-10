For old folks left to die at Myanmar's roadsides and cemeteries, these homes are their last hope

Cast aside "like rubbish" and turned away even by nursing homes, these elderly outcasts are given dignity at the end of life by volunteer groups outraged by their plight. YANGON, MYANMAR: There she lay, on the ground in the darkness of night, moaning in pain as rats - drawn to the smell of blood from the lacerations on her body - nibbled at her wounds.

