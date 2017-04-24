Fire in Century-Old Rathedaung Township Mosque Under Investigation

The 100-year-old Zay Di Pyin mosque in a rural area of northern Arakan State's Rathedaung Township escaped extensive damage by a blaze on Tuesday night, a police official said. Zay Di Pyin village, which is around 12 kilometers from Rathedaung town, is located in an area with a strong border police force presence.

