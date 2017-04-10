Findings in Regional Embezzlement Investigation Submitted to President's Office

Findings have been submitted to the President's Office after an investigation into a missing 7.459 billion kyats in regional development funds collected from small-scale crude oil producers under the previous government. Under the instruction of the President's Office, the Bureau of Special Investigations under the home affairs ministry-in collaboration with officers of the divisional auditor-general's office-probed the alleged embezzlement of 2.8 billion kyats by former Magwe Division chief minister U Phone Maw Shwe and others from funds allocated for regional development.

