Fifth Meeting Held Between Govt and U...

Fifth Meeting Held Between Govt and UNFC Peace Delegations

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The government held the fifth round of formal peace talks with the United Nationalities Federal Council's delegation for political negotiation in northern Thailand on Friday. The bloc members discussed the signing of the nationwide ceasefire agreement , in the follow-up to a March 3 meeting in Rangoon, where the negotiators agreed "in principle" to the DPN's nine-point proposal that would precede the signing of the accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC