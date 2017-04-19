Fifth Meeting Held Between Govt and UNFC Peace Delegations

The government held the fifth round of formal peace talks with the United Nationalities Federal Council's delegation for political negotiation in northern Thailand on Friday. The bloc members discussed the signing of the nationwide ceasefire agreement , in the follow-up to a March 3 meeting in Rangoon, where the negotiators agreed "in principle" to the DPN's nine-point proposal that would precede the signing of the accord.

