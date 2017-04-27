Exclusive - U.N. criticises Myanmar plan to resettle Rohingya in 'camp-like' villages

The United Nations' refugee agency has criticised a Myanmar government plan to resettle Rohingya Muslims displaced by recent violence in "camp-like" villages, saying it risks stoking tensions, according to a document seen by Reuters. The plan - confirmed by a senior state-level official - has sparked fear among residents that they would end up penned into de facto refugee camps, the document produced by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Myanmar said.

