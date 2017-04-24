Ethnic Party Accuses KIA of Killing Lisu People

The Lisu National Development Party has released a statement dated April 21 accusing the Kachin Independence Army of killing Lisu people living in Kachin State and demanding the return of their bodies. LNDP chairman U Shwe Min accused the KIA, the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization , of abducting and killing six Lisu people in the townships of Waingmaw and Myitkyina, capital of Kachin State, and burying their bodies in 2016 and 2017.

