Diplomat delves deeper

Australian Ambassador to Myanmar Nicholas Coppel, right, met with Yinjaa Barni Art artists Alicia Sandy, Teejay Warrie, 2, Melissa Sandy and Clifton Mack on a two-day trip to the Pilbara. Picture: Alicia Perera Australia's ambassador to Myanmar toured the City of Karratha to meet members of local government, industry and the community last week on a regional outreach tour to help inform his foreign affairs work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.