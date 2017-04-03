Diplomat delves deeper

Diplomat delves deeper

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

Australian Ambassador to Myanmar Nicholas Coppel, right, met with Yinjaa Barni Art artists Alicia Sandy, Teejay Warrie, 2, Melissa Sandy and Clifton Mack on a two-day trip to the Pilbara. Picture: Alicia Perera Australia's ambassador to Myanmar toured the City of Karratha to meet members of local government, industry and the community last week on a regional outreach tour to help inform his foreign affairs work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC